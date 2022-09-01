Hydra (HYDRA) Price Hits $2.73 on Major Exchanges

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00013604 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hydra has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $23.51 million and approximately $249,837.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,575.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.05 or 0.07380703 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00824405 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 20,308,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain.

Hydra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

