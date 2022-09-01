Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €55.52 ($56.65) and last traded at €54.62 ($55.73). Approximately 234,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.44 ($55.55).

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is €55.03 and its 200-day moving average is €52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

