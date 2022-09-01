H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.1 %

H&R Block stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.06. 1,590,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,275. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,821 shares of company stock worth $4,037,989. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in H&R Block by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in H&R Block by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

