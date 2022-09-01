HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04, Briefing.com reports. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HP Trading Down 7.7 %

HPQ stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in HP by 176.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of HP by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

