HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

HP Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in HP by 174.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

