HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,545 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 14,894 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HP by 175.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

HP stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.75. 383,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,834,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

