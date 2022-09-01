Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

HST has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading

