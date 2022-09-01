HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €72.55 ($74.03) and last traded at €71.05 ($72.50). 17,291 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €69.95 ($71.38).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($130.61) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.40.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.