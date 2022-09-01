Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the July 31st total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,244,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at $40,244,172.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,784 shares of company stock worth $2,788,633. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $59.21. 3,143,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

