HOPR (HOPR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.04 Million

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. HOPR has a market capitalization of $15.03 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOPR alerts:

HOPR Profile

HOPR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official website is hoprnet.org/pt. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet.

Buying and Selling HOPR

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange.”

According to CryptoCompare, "HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange."

