home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €2.90 ($2.96) and last traded at €2.87 ($2.93). 43,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.86 ($2.92).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on home24 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

home24 Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

home24 Company Profile

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

