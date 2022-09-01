Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Short Interest Update

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 209,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HMPT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush cut Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Price Performance

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 84,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,087. The firm has a market cap of $318.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

