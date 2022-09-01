Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Up 13.2% in August

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of HEP stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.76. 231,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,971. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.91. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

