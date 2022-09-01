Holderness Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after buying an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 182,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 793.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,771,000 after purchasing an additional 171,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $25,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ODFL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.62. 8,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

