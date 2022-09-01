Holderness Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,688,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $485.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,703. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.80.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.