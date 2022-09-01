Holderness Investments Co. Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Clorox by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.83.

Clorox Trading Up 0.2 %

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,269. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.