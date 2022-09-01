Holderness Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 116.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,901,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,208,382,000 after buying an additional 103,302 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Enviva by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $43,814,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Enviva by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 297,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,247 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Enviva by 3,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 235,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 228,705 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enviva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Insider Activity

Enviva Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, CEO John K. Keppler bought 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at $43,456,188.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John K. Keppler bought 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at $43,456,188.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shai Even bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $253,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,134,800.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 29,322 shares of company stock worth $1,753,244 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVA traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.57. 2,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,941. Enviva Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.