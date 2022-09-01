Holderness Investments Co. Increases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

PPG traded down $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $124.33. 9,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.