Holderness Investments Co. Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. UBS Group lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.3 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $198.06. 4,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,637. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

