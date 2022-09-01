Holderness Investments Co. Has $242,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,597,000 after purchasing an additional 182,451 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.55. The company had a trading volume of 89,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.59. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $118.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

