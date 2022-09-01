Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 253 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,203,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,874 shares of company stock worth $15,675,786. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.94 on Thursday, hitting $326.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.33. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

