HODL Hits One Day Volume of $16,145.00 (HODL)

HODL (HODL) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One HODL coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HODL has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $16,145.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HODL has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,775.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.43 or 0.07749033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00159428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00278770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.80 or 0.00762535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.00575891 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001157 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

HODL Coin Profile

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 734,060,850,897,223 coins and its circulating supply is 729,429,665,269,358 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

Buying and Selling HODL

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

