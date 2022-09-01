HM Payson & Co. Trims Stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 54,311 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 25.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 46,818.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.56 million, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. Analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $115,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

