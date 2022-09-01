HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

DTE stock opened at $130.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $108.22 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

