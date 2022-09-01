HM Payson & Co. Purchases New Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Primerica Stock Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. Truist Financial increased their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

PRI opened at $126.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

