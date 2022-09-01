HM Payson & Co. Purchases 1,818 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1,346.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

