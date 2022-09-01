HM Payson & Co. Makes New Investment in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

CorVel stock opened at $155.38 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.06.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total transaction of $157,990.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 444,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,213,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total value of $157,990.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 444,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,213,915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,130 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $2,292,451.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,102,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,852 shares of company stock valued at $12,238,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

