HM Payson & Co. Makes New $84,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $113.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.18. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

