HM Payson & Co. Has $128,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in PPL by 7.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 67,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,657 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 38.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PPL Stock Down 0.9 %

PPL Announces Dividend

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,649 shares of company stock worth $2,370,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

