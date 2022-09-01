HM Payson & Co. Cuts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,523,346,000 after acquiring an additional 34,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,726,000 after purchasing an additional 729,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,621,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Insider Activity

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $166.49 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.12.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

