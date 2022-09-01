HM Payson & Co. Buys 520 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,540,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.75.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $141.26 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

