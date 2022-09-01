HM Payson & Co. Buys 176 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:IBB opened at $121.46 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $176.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.79 and a 200-day moving average of $122.71.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
