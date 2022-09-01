HM Payson & Co. Acquires 540 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $50.53 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96.

