Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.52-0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 700,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,834,983. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.88.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

