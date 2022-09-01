Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48, RTT News reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,834,983. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several research firms have commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $183,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

