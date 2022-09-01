Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48, RTT News reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance
Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,834,983. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise
In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $183,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.
Featured Articles
