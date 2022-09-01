Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,805,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,105,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after purchasing an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

