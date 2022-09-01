Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $16,340,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,260 shares of company stock worth $7,302,755 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hess Trading Down 1.1 %

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

HES opened at $120.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average is $108.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

