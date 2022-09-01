Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Up 6.2% in August

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,800 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 381,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,207. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $163.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.69 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,736 shares in the company, valued at $610,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 358,603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 156,901 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 834,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 112,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 98,321 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,889,000 after buying an additional 82,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

HRTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

