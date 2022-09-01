Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Down 15.4% in August

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 411,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of HCCI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,096. The stock has a market cap of $787.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78.
Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,382,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,552 shares in the company, valued at $24,694,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 101,151 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,311,683.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,722.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,694,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,153 shares of company stock worth $8,917,677. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 447.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after buying an additional 519,335 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth $8,739,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 271,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,581.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 142,511 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
