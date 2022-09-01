Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,900 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 866,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Herc Trading Down 3.4 %

HRI traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.67. 3,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Herc has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $203.14.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Herc

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

In other news, CFO Mark Irion acquired 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,479.84. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.