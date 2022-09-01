Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Down 12.6% in August

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,600 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

HEPA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 145,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,607. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

