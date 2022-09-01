Helix (HLIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,369.73

Helix (HLIX) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $6,369.73 and $21.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002827 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00157697 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008591 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Helix Profile
Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helix Coin Trading
