Helix (HLIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,369.73

Helix (HLIX) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $6,369.73 and $21.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00157697 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

