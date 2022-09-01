Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.19. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 880 shares trading hands.

Helix BioPharma Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57.

Get Helix BioPharma alerts:

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Helix BioPharma Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

See Also

