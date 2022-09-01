HedgeTrade Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.50 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $58.50 million and approximately $435.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000348 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003012 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

