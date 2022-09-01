Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Update

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,570,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 21,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 908,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Trading Down 5.3 %

HL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,422. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

