Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in August

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 541,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,085. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,085. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,922 shares of company stock worth $168,041. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after buying an additional 102,441 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,592,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,764,000 after buying an additional 83,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of HTLF traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. 82,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,342. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

