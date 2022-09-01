Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. Heartland Express has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.88.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 21.64%. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

