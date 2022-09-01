Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 275.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,179 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.55.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.03%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

