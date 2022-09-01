Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 2,132.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201,950 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 668,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after buying an additional 49,704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.