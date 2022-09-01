Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9,080.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,282 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,865 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $201.74 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 79.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

